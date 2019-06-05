D-Day: Nicky Campbell's mum on being a radar operator
D-Day: Nicky Campbell talks to his mum Sheila

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Nicky Campbell has spoken to his mum, Sheila, who was a radar operator for the Women's Auxiliary Air Force.

She was stationed at Beachy Head in East Sussex and helped to guide RAF planes to their targets during the D-Day campaign.

Sheila told Nicky, "I'll be thinking a lot about the lives that were lost on those beaches".

