D-Day: Nicky Campbell talks to his mum Sheila
BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Nicky Campbell has spoken to his mum, Sheila, who was a radar operator for the Women's Auxiliary Air Force.
She was stationed at Beachy Head in East Sussex and helped to guide RAF planes to their targets during the D-Day campaign.
Sheila told Nicky, "I'll be thinking a lot about the lives that were lost on those beaches".
05 Jun 2019
