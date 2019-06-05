D-Day landings commemorated
The Queen and world leaders joined veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

It is known as the world's largest combined land, air and sea operation in history.

Live music, readings and a fly-past formed part of the memorial event in Portsmouth.

