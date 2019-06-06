Troops wading through water
Video

D-Day anniversary: BBC1 special programme of commemoration events

A BBC 1 special programme is marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day - when Allied troops landed in northern France and began the push to retake mainland Europe from the Nazis.

Hundreds of veterans have gathered in Normandy, along with world leaders, for the commemorations.

Events will mark key moments in the operation, which started on 6 June 1944.

