Mayor: School protest literature and banners 'homophobic'
Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street has spoken out in the ongoing row over LGBT+ lessons at a school in Birmingham.
Mr Street, who is gay, said: "You look at what's being said and it's really upsetting."
Birmingham City Council pursued legal action after months of demonstrations outside Anderton Park Primary School and protesters have now been banned from gathering outside the gates.
07 Jun 2019
