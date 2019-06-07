'I just wanted to say how happy I am'

Video

A woman who killed her husband in a hammer attack will not spend any more time in prison after her murder conviction was reduced to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

Sally Challen, 65, spent more than nine years in jail, until the Court of Appeal heard new evidence that she endured years of emotional abuse.

Her lawyers said she was the victim of "coercive control" - which became a criminal offence in England and Wales in 2015.

Sally Challen and her son David have been speaking to reporters outside the Old Bailey.

Abused wife will not face murder retrial