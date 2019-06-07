'It's been a long road'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It's been a long road'

Sally Challen's conviction for her husbands murder was reduced to manslaughter after new evidence showed she endured years of emotional abuse.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Jun 2019