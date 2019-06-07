Sally Challen: 'It's been a long road'

Video

Sally Challen's conviction for the murder of her husband in a hammer attack has had it reduced to manslaughter due to diminished responsibilty.

Mrs Challen, 65, spent more than nine years in jail, until the Court of Appeal heard new evidence that she endured years of emotional abuse.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference, she said: "I still love Richard and miss him terribly".

Abused wife will not face murder retrial