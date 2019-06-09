Media player
Barking fire: 'The whole thing was an inferno'
Twenty flats were destroyed and another 10 have been damaged after a fire engulfed a building in east London.
About 100 firefighters worked for more than two hours to subdue the fire, which was extinguished.
The cause is being investigated.
09 Jun 2019
