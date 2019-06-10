Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Latest health guidance missing from alcohol labels
In 2016, the UK's chief medical officers recommended men and women drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, but a BBC Panorama investigation found just 14 of 100 alcoholic products carried that information.
Clare Hutton almost died from drinking too much alcohol, and her husband was told she would have had 10 days left to live.
She now wants guidance and labelling on alcoholic products to be clearer to help save lives.
Britain's Drink Problem - Panorama is on BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday 10 May and available afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window