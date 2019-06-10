Video

In 2016, the UK's chief medical officers recommended men and women drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, but a BBC Panorama investigation found just 14 of 100 alcoholic products carried that information.

Clare Hutton almost died from drinking too much alcohol, and her husband was told she would have had 10 days left to live.

She now wants guidance and labelling on alcoholic products to be clearer to help save lives.

Britain's Drink Problem - Panorama is on BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday 10 May and available afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.