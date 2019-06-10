'My rape case was dropped despite admission'

Media player
'My rape case was dropped' despite alleged attacker's apology
Campaigners say they are prepared to take the Crown Prosecution Service to court over claims sexual offences cases are being dropped without good reason.
Bonny Turner says her case was dropped even though her alleged rapist apologised to her on Facebook Messenger.
10 Jun 2019
