Hunt pair guilty after secret filming

Video

Two people have been convicted of animal cruelty after foxes were thrown to hounds at a hunting kennels.

Paul Oliver, master of hounds at South Herefordshire Hunt, his partner and kennel maid Hannah Rose were convicted at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Evidence was obtained by the Hunt Investigation Team (HIT) using covert cameras and a tracking device.

Oliver and Rose were given 16-week and 12-week suspended prison sentences respectively.

The South Herefordshire Hunt was suspended after the footage emerged and has since disbanded.