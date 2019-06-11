Trans activist dropped by NSPCC
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Munroe Bergdorf dropped by NSPCC

Leading children’s charity NSPCC has cut ties with Munroe Bergdorf, one of the UK’s most influential Transgender activists.

Three days after she was dropped from her new role as the charity’s first LGBT Campaigner, she says, she is still in the dark about why it happened.

The BBC’s LGBT Correspondent, Ben Hunte, went to meet her, for her first interview since being removed.

  • 11 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Inside the school for transgender children