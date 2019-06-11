Media player
The Archers' June Spencer: 'I'll keep going after 100'
June Spencer who plays Peggy Woolley will be 100-years-old on Friday.
She has been performing in The Archers since the very first episode in 1950.
In her first interview to mark that milestone, she tells Martha Kearney how the cast has been like her family over the decades, supporting her through the loss of her son and husband.
11 Jun 2019
