Video

Providers of social care in the UK have told Newsnight they have seen a "frightening" decline in the numbers of EU nationals applying for jobs in the sector.

Jane Stewart from Peach Nursing said she currently employed just one British carer out of 44.

She said a drop in EU nationals applying for jobs meant that for the first time in 14 years she was forced to tell people: "I can't help you."

But the Department for Health and Social Care said the numbers of EU nationals working in the sector had risen since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The department also said they “recognise the invaluable contribution of care workers” and they “remain focused on reaching a deal with the EU which benefits the health and care workforce”.

You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two weekdays at 22:30 or on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.