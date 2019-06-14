Media player
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright joins kids' plastic toy push
Last year 370 million toys were sold in the UK alone.
And while unwanted toys do get passed on to younger children, their component parts, often containing plastic, make them difficult to recycle.
So how do we get children to think about the amount of plastic in toys, without spoiling their fun?
Actor and Greenpeace campaigner Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has been investigating in a special report for BBC Radio 5 Live.
She surprised a group of schoolchildren who were upcycling their old toys.
