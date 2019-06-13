Media player
Grenfell fire safety improvement 'slow', says survivor
Campaigners have projected messages on to high-rises across England which they consider to be unsafe, ahead of the second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Among them is Tiago Alves, who survived the 2017 blaze. He told BBC News why he wanted to take action.
13 Jun 2019
