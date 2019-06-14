Can a bus stop loneliness?

Video

Research shows that we underestimate the positive impact talking to strangers could have on our well-being, so bus riders in Plymouth are stepping on board a double-decker with a difference, where everyone on board wants to chat. The BBC are working with transport companies as part of Crossing Divides On the Move day, to encourage chat between passengers on public transport.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.