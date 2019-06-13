Birmingham LGBT protests 'worry children'
Video

Birmingham LGBT lessons row: 'Children worried about protests'

Pupils have been "worried" about protests against LGBT teaching at a school in Birmingham, staff and governors say.

Some parents had been gathering at the gates over concerns children were "too young" to learn about LGBT relationships.

A court is to decide whether protests can continue outside the school.

