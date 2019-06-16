Nazanin's husband embassy tent protest

Media player
Jailed Nazanin's husband in Iranian embassy tent protest
The husband of a British-Iranian mother detained in Iran has spent his first night in a tent outside the Iranian embassy in London, in an attempt to secure his wife's release.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed in Iran for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.
Richard Ratcliffe told the BBC's Simon Jones he was hoping to put pressure on Iran to set her free.
16 Jun 2019
