'He was my amazing brother'

Cheyon Evans was among the four Londoners killed in four days.

His grieving family, including his younger sister clutching his watch, laid flowers on the spot he was stabbed.

Maxine Grant, his aunt, said there was a 'war on the streets' and called for extra investment in local communities.

Across England and Wales murder rates are at their highest level for a decade and offences involving weapons and knives have increased by 30% in four years.