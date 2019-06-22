Windrush passenger's memories of voyage to UK

Media player
Windrush passenger Alford Gardner's memories of voyage to UK
Former RAF serviceman Alford Gardner came to the UK on the Empire Windrush from Jamaica.
The 93-year-old grandfather was one of hundreds of Carribean migrants who arrived in Tilbury Docks on 22 June 1948.
During a family get-together in West Yorkshire, some of his relatives quizzed him about his journey.
22 Jun 2019
