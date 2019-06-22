Windrush passenger's memories of voyage to UK
Video

Former RAF serviceman Alford Gardner came to the UK on the Empire Windrush from Jamaica.

The 93-year-old grandfather was one of hundreds of Carribean migrants who arrived in Tilbury Docks on 22 June 1948.

During a family get-together in West Yorkshire, some of his relatives quizzed him about his journey.

