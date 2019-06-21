Media player
Greenpeace activist Janet Barker says Mark Field was 'over the top'
The Greenpeace activist who was grabbed by Mark Field at a black-tie City dinner says the Foreign Office minister's actions were "really over the top".
Mr Field has said he regrets confronting Janet Barker and marching her away as protesters interrupted a speech by Chancellor Philip Hammond.
21 Jun 2019
