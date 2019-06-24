Media player
Tower block resident tests fire doors with smoke experiment
A resident left traumatised by his view of Grenfell Tower carried out a safety test in his block of flats which he claims shows fire doors are not working properly.
Paul Croucher ignited smoke pellets that sent smoke up to the top floor of his 17-storey block in west London.
Westminster Council said it was in the process of replacing all fire doors on the estate and warned Mr Croucher that his actions had alarmed neighbours.
24 Jun 2019
