Windrush: Tensions revealed in historic ‘race surveys’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Windrush: Secret surveys on race were used to ‘discriminate on a basis of colour’
The Windrush scandal erupted in 2018 but files that were once secret reveal a history of discrimination stretching back to the 1950s and 1960s.
See the full story on The Unwanted: The Secret Windrush Files on BBC Two on Monday at 9pm.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this piece please visit the BBC Action Line.
Sarah O’Connor died unexpectedly in September 2018.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-48748198/windrush-secret-surveys-on-race-were-used-to-discriminate-on-a-basis-of-colourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window