Windrush: Tensions revealed in historic ‘race surveys’
Windrush: Secret surveys on race were used to ‘discriminate on a basis of colour’

The Windrush scandal erupted in 2018 but files that were once secret reveal a history of discrimination stretching back to the 1950s and 1960s.

Sarah O’Connor died unexpectedly in September 2018.

  • 24 Jun 2019
