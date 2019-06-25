UK's F35 stealth jets fly first missions
UK's F35 stealth jets fly first operational missions

The UKs most advanced and expensive fighter jets have been used on operational missions for the first time.

The F35 is Britain's first ever "stealth" plane, designed to avoid enemy air defences. Each jet costs around £100m.

The BBC's Jonathan Beale saw the aircraft in action as they flew from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, seeking to hunt down the remnants of the Islamic State group.

