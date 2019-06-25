Campbell: 'Diversity is not a trend'
Naomi Campbell on diversity, colourism and Windrush

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has said that while diversity in the fashion industry has improved it is still a "big deal" to see a woman of colour on a magazine cover.

In an interview with Newsnight, she also talked about colourism, the Windrush scandal and outgoing Vogue editor Alexandra Schulman.

