Catching pickpockets on the Tube
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catching pickpockets on the Tube

British Transport Police statistics reveal an 80% increase in reports of thefts on the Tube in the last three years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android

  • 26 Jun 2019