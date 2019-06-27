Media player
Yemeni sisters' two year wait for asylum decision
Sisters Reem and Sara have been in the UK for nearly two years and are still waiting for decisions on their asylum applications.
They say they feel “invisible" and their 11-year-old brother is “stressed”. Their names have been changed to protect their identities.
Almost 1,400 child asylum seekers have waited for more than five years for an initial decision about their right to remain in the UK, the BBC has found.
