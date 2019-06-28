Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
May: Russia must stop 'destabilising' activities
Prime Minister Theresa May has said the two Russian men suspected of the Salisbury Novichok poisoning should be "brought to justice", ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
Mrs May is expected to discuss the attack with Mr Putin during one-to-one talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
In an interview with the BBC, Mrs May said the poisoning was a "despicable and irresponsible act" and Russia "needs to recognise its acts and stop acting in this way".
Russia has denied any involvement in the attack, which took place in March 2018.
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window