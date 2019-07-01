Video

The sister of a Muslim woman murdered in a so-called honour killing has spoken out about the impact of her death, and her concerns about a planned TV drama based on the case.

In 2006, 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod was killed in London on the orders of her father and uncle when she left her husband and started a relationship with another man.

In her first broadcast interview, Payzee Mahmod has told the BBC how "every day has been hell" since her sister died.

ITV have announced the production of a dramatised version of Banaz's story, following the journey of the detective that worked on her case. Ms Mahmod says this is "not Banaz's story" and "doesn't honour Banaz".

ITV says the drama's writer has been in contact with her "to give her the assurances she needs".

Reporter: Poonam Taneja, BBC Asian Network