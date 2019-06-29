Harry and Meghan go to the baseball

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry and Meghan meet New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the dressing rooms of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, before the two teams faced each other in London.
Both teams presented the couple with gifts for their son Archie, who was born in May.
Prince Harry had been scheduled to attend the match, but the appearance by Meghan was unexpected.
The pair were joined by members of the Invictus Games Foundation on the field for a ceremonial first pitch.
The match is the first regular-season, Major League Baseball game to be played in Europe.
-
29 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window