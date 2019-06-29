Harry and Meghan go to the baseball
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harry and Meghan go to the baseball

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the teams and took home a few gifts for Archie.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Jun 2019