Williams 'in a good place' ahead of Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams 'in a good place' ahead of tournament

Serena Williams has told the BBC she's in a "good place" ahead of this year's Wimbledon tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion spoke to BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about motivation, motherhood and recovery.

She said she'd had a "rough, rough time" overcoming recent injuries, but is now no longer in pain.

  • 01 Jul 2019
