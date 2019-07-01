Media player
Towie's Bobby Norris: People wish cancer on me over sexuality
The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris's petition to make online homophobic abuse a specific criminal offence is being debated in Parliament on Monday.
He tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme he has been sent death threats and had people "wish cancer" on him because of his sexuality.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
01 Jul 2019
