Paul Gambaccini: 'Naming accused invited fantasists'
Radio DJ Paul Gambaccini is leading calls for sexual offence suspects to be given anonymity until they are charged, warning of a "false allegation crisis".
Mr Gambaccini was arrested over sexual abuse allegations in 2013 as part of a police operation launched after abuse revelations about Jimmy Savile.
The DJ said he lived under a "cloud of suspicion" until the case was dropped.
01 Jul 2019
