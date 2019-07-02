'I felt ashamed at having two abortions in a year'

Video

Sam had two abortions in seven months.

She tried lots of different types of contraception but suffered with side-effects so instead had been tracking her cycle on an app.

It comes as a YouGov survey of more than 1,600 people suggests public attitudes to abortion are becoming more liberal:

53% of those surveyed wanted to see the 24-week limit in England, Wales and Scotland maintained or increased, compared with 45% in 2015

28% wanted to reduce the limit or ban abortions altogether, compared with 35% in 2015

