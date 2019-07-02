The private members club staffed by the homeless

Video

The House of St Barnabas is a private members club like no other – it’s partially staffed by the homeless.

The not-for-profit charity run a 12-week scheme in which participants work in the club and attend workshops before graduating with a City and Guilds qualification.

With a minimum of one year post-programme support the scheme hopes to get graduates back into lasting paid work and to help break the cycle of homelessness.

To reflect on whether the initiative has been successful the charity has released a five-year impact report looking at what percentage of graduates find paid work and how the programme has evolved over the years.

Video journalist: Samantha Everett