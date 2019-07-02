Media player
Women's World Cup 2019: Does Aylesbury have love for its Lioness?
Aylesbury is the hometown of striker Ellen White.
The BBC investigates whether there is love for the Lioness to be found there during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
02 Jul 2019
