Where do stowaways hide on planes?

A suspected stowaway who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a flight bound for Heathrow Airport has been found dead in a Clapham, London, garden.
A neighbour says the body - believed to be that of a man - landed just a metre away from someone sunbathing on Sunday afternoon.
Police think the he'd hidden on a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi.
After a similar case in 2013, in which Jose Matada died, the BBC's Rob Walker investigated the area that some stowaways hide in on passenger jets.
02 Jul 2019
