Video
Where do stowaways hide on planes?
A suspected stowaway who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a flight bound for Heathrow Airport has been found dead in a Clapham, London, garden.
After a similar case in 2013, the BBC's Rob Walker investigated the area that some stowaways hide in on passenger jets.
02 Jul 2019
