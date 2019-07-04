'We need bigger disabled loos'

Media player
Changing Places: 'We need bigger disabled toilets'
Changing Places toilets are bigger disabled toilets with a hoist, a changing bed and more space around the toilet for someone who needs assistance.
The UK government wants to make these toilets mandatory in new large public buildings.
Fiona from Bolton who has muscular dystrophy and Lorna from North Lincolnshire tell the BBC's Ellis Palmer why such toilets are necessary for them to do the things many take for granted.
Filmed, produced and edited by Ellis Palmer and Rachel Schraer for BBC News and BBC Reality Check
04 Jul 2019
