Video

Daniel Howell is a 28-year-old YouTuber with over 600 million views.

He recently opened up to his viewers as being gay.

Mr Howell believes that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender online influencers like him can provide the advice and support to LGBT young people that some schools do not.

Speaking to the BBC's LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte, he described how people reacted to his video and the battles the LGBT community is facing.