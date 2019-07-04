When the Queen met Olive...the duck
The queen rounded off her royal engagements in Scotland with a visit to Edinburgh's Gorgie City Farm where she was given a guided tour by volunteers and Olive, the four-year-old duck who "thinks she's human".

  • 04 Jul 2019