Iranian tanker detained by Gibraltar
British Royal Marines have helped officials in Gibraltar seize Iran's super-tanker Grace 1 on Thursday, after it was suspected of carrying oil from Iran to Syria, in breach of EU sanctions.
A court in Gibraltar later ruled the vessel can be held for a further 14 days.
In response, an Iranian official said a British oil tanker should be seized.
05 Jul 2019
