Heather Mills' 'joy' at phone-hacking settlement
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heather Mills' 'joy and vindication' at phone-hacking payout

Heather Mills has spoken of her joy after settling her phone-hacking case against the News of the World for a "substantial" sum.

She also received an apology from News Group Newspapers at the High Court.

In a statement, she said the media group's actions had not only affected her, but her family and her charity work.

Read more: Heather Mills feels 'joy and vindication' over phone-hacking settlement

  • 08 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Heather Mills aims for Paralympics