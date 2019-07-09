'Joy and vindication'

Media player
Victory for Heather Mills over phone-hacking settlement
Heather Mills has spoken of her joy after settling her phone-hacking case against the News of the World for a "substantial" sum.
She also received an apology from News Group Newspapers at the High Court.
In a statement, she said the media group's actions had not only affected her, but her family and her charity work.
09 Jul 2019
