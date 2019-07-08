Media player
Universal Credit scam: Jade's story
Jade Thomas, 31, from Manchester, told the BBC she was left hundreds of pounds out of pocket by a fraudster who tricked her into applying for universal credit.
Some applicants are given an advance to cover the period until their universal credit payments begin, which they then have to pay back in instalments once their benefits start.
However, the man convinced her she had to give him £1,000 of the £1,525 loan, leaving her struggling to pay back the debt.
08 Jul 2019
