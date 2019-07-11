The woman who inspired Serena and Coco

Media player
The woman who inspired Serena Williams and Cori Gauff
Althea Gibson was the first black player to win a tennis Grand Slam.
First, she won the French championships in 1956, followed by Wimbledon in 1957 and the US Open. She also won both Wimbledon and the US Open twice.
Cori Gauff and Serena Williams have both cited her as their inspirations.
11 Jul 2019
