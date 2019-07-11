Media player
Grainger shooting: 'It should've been prevented.'
Anthony's partner, Gail Hadfield-Grainger criticised Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following the findings of a public inquiry into his death by fatal shooting.
The inquiry found that the force was to blame for the fatal shooting. Mr Grainger was in a stolen car when he was shot in the chest in Cheshire in March 2012.
GMP said it would consider the report's findings and criticisms with "utmost care".
Read more: Judge criticises Greater Manchester Police.
11 Jul 2019
