Grainger shooting: 'It should've been prevented.'

Video

Anthony's partner, Gail Hadfield-Grainger criticised Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following the findings of a public inquiry into his death by fatal shooting.

The inquiry found that the force was to blame for the fatal shooting. Mr Grainger was in a stolen car when he was shot in the chest in Cheshire in March 2012.

GMP said it would consider the report's findings and criticisms with "utmost care".

Read more: Judge criticises Greater Manchester Police.