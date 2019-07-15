'Nail-biting finish' - fans on cricket final

Media player
'A nail-biting finish' as England win Cricket World Cup final
England fans celebrated after their team beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time.
For New Zealand's supporters the result was "gutting", after an electric game that was tied twice before England won by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes.
15 Jul 2019
